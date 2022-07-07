PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island lawmaker is embracing the controversy over a viral TikTok video she posted twerking in a bikini at the beach.

State Sen. Tiara Mack, D-Providence, has been at the center of attention all week after the video was publicized by the Twitter account “Libs of TikTok,” which has 1.3 million followers.

“Is this the type of representation that the Democratic Party in Rhode Island supports?” the state GOP wrote in a news release Tuesday, soliciting donations for Mack’s Republican opponent, Adriana Bonilla.

With the video gaining attention locally and nationally, Mack on Thursday sought to use the notoriety to highlight policies she has prioritized as a state legislator.

She posted a series of tweets that began with “I #TwerkFor” and called attention to issues such as abortion rights, transgender rights, intersex rights, and affordable housing.

Asked about the viral video earlier in the week, Gov. Dan McKee expressed confusion.

#NOW A video of Rhode Island Senator @MackDistrict6 dancing is getting a lot of buzz. This is @GovDanMcKee's reaction after @NewsProvidence asked him about it @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/aZ8mLxAtkM — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) July 5, 2022

“I have not seen it,” McKee told reporters. “What was the term you used? Twerking? I don’t even know what that means.”