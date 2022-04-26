PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Happy hour is one step closer to making a comeback in Rhode Island.

The R.I. House of Representatives passed legislation Tuesday that would allow restaurants and bars to offer happy hour drink specials, but only to patrons who order a full meal.

The proposal, sponsored by Rep. Karen Alzate, defines “a full meal” as food “that is prepared on the premises … sufficient to constitute breakfast, lunch or dinner.”

Snacks such as pretzels, popcorn, chips and other foods that are commonly eaten between meals do not meet that requirement.

“With our hospitality industry still recovering from the economic damage caused by COVID-19, this bill will give these small businesses another way to bring customers back to their establishments and make up for the lost income and wages suffered during the pandemic,” Alzate said.

The legislation allows restaurants and bars to promote their happy hour specials so long as the advertisement specifically mentions the food requirement.

Happy hour was banned in Rhode Island back in the 1980s due to drunk driving concerns.

The bill now heads to the R.I. Senate for consideration.