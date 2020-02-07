House approves gun application bill sparked by Westerly shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. House of Representatives has approved legislation to send certain firearm applications to the buyer’s hometown police department and the Rhode Island State Police.

The bill was introduced in the wake of a deadly shooting at an assisted living facility in Westerly in December. Police said the alleged gunman, Joseph Giachello, bought the gun in Richmond two days before the shooting.

The gun application, filled out at the store, was then sent to Richmond Police, though Giachello — who killed himself with the gun after the shooting — lives in Westerly. The idea behind the legislation is that a hometown police department would know more about a subject’s background than the department where the gun store is located.

The bill also allows gun sellers to send the applications via email.

The House approved the bill in a vote of 58-7 on Thursday after amending it to add that gun applications should also be sent to the R.I. State Police. It now goes to the Senate, where similar legislation has been introduced.

The House was also expected to vote on a bill to ban 3-D printed guns on Thursday, but the vote was postponed until next week. The Senate has already passed a 3-D gun ban this session.