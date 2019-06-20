High court denies motion to stall signing of abortion rights bill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday night, Gov. Gina Raimondo applied her signature to a bill codifying abortion rights into state law after the measure was approved by both chambers of the General Assembly.

The legislation was prompted by fears that Roe v. Wade could be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

A group of pro-life advocates filed a motion in Superior Court for a temporary restraining order in hopes of preventing Raimondo from signing the bill but it was denied by the court.

Prior to its passage, the legislation elicited strong support from pro-choice advocates and backlash from pro-life proponents, drawing large crowds to Smith Hill each time it was on the docket.

Not surprisingly, the subsequent reaction was mixed, and even extended beyond the state’s borders.

Hillary Clinton posted her approval on Twitter Thursday morning.

It was a close vote, so thanks again to everyone who called, wrote, and visited their representatives to protect reproductive rights. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 20, 2019

Meanwhile, Bishop Thomas Tobin of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence called the passage “profoundly disappointing.”

“A very dark day in the history of our state. But…to the pro-life community, sincere appreciation! Your witness to the dignity of human life has been powerful, peaceful and prayerful. God is pleased!”

“The mantra that we used throughout was that we were maintaining the status quo,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Erin Lynch Prata said.

While Lynch-Prata, D-Warwick, and other supporters of the law insist it’s not an expansion of abortion rights, it’s a different story in Massachusetts where legislators are considering removing the parental permission requirement and allowing abortions after 24 weeks in cases of fatal fetal anomalies.

In Connecticut, where Roe v. Wade was codified back in 1990, a bill that would’ve regulated anti-abortion “crisis pregnancy centers” failed to win passage this year.