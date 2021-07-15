HHS Secretary Becerra to visit RI on Friday

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks with employees at a Head Start early childhood education program at Martha’s Table at The Commons on June 30, 2021 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is set to play host to another member of the Biden administration this week.

12 News has learned Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is scheduled to visit the state on Friday, according to people familiar with the plans.

NEW: @HHSGov Sec. @XavierBecerra is scheduled to visit Rhode Island on Friday, according to people familiar with the plans.



I’m told the Secretary’s visit will focus on @POTUS’s American Families Plan & American Jobs Plan, in addition to Affordable Care Act enrollment. @wpri12 — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) July 15, 2021

The secretary’s visit will reportedly focus on President Joe Biden’s American Families and American Jobs plans, in addition to Affordable Care Act (ACA) enrollment.

Becerra’s visit would be the third high-profile visit to Rhode Island in recent months.

In May, Vice President Kamala Harris also stopped by to tout the American Jobs Plan.

During her visit, Harris talked exclusively with 12 News politics editor Ted Nesi about why she made Rhode Island one of the first states she visited as vice president, her conversation with Gov. Dan McKee, and the crisis at the southern border.

The vice president was joined by U.S. Commerce Secretary and former Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, who both made unplanned visits to several small businesses before taking part in a women-led small business roundtable discussion.

Becerra, a former member of Congress and attorney general of California, is the first Latino to hold the position of HHS secretary in U.S. history.

The secretary was one of the original cosponsors of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, which strengthened Medicare and lowered costs for seniors. He also led the three-year federal court fight to save the ACA.

There’s just one month left to sign up for health insurance on https://t.co/gRX1fGFEzj — with costs at an all-time low thanks to the American Rescue Plan. Sign up by August 15 and join the over two million Americans who’ve gotten covered during this special enrollment period. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 15, 2021