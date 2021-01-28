Here’s what you need to know ahead of RI’s special election in March

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Believe it or not, Rhode Island is roughly a month away from a special election that will determine whether the state will borrow $400 million in bonds to pay for projects such as affordable housing, parks and transportation.

R.I. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea said the election will take place on March 2.

“Usually we would’ve had these questions at the end of the November ballot, but because of the economic uncertainties that the pandemic brought about, the General Assembly and the governor saw it fit to be more cautious and make sure when we issue these bonds we can actually pay for them,” she told 12 News Now at 4 anchor Brian Yocono.

So why should Rhode Islanders pay attention to these bonds and participate in the election?

The answer, Gorbea said, is simple.

“These bonds get repaid with taxpayer money and this is why Rhode Islanders should absolutely take notice,” Gorbea said. “We want to make sure that all Rhode Island voters know that they have a voice.”

“These are all really big decisions and that’s why we ask every single Rhode Islander, ‘What do you think?'” she continued.

The state allocated $1.5 million for the Secretary of State’s office and the R.I. Board of Elections to pay for the special election. Gorbea said they are trying to pare down the cost as much as possible.

For example, Gorbea said they are using the same envelopes they used in the November election.

“We are also going to be using fewer polling locations,” she said, adding that there will be 57 polling places, as compared to the 421 that were open for the November election.

Gorbea said her office will once again send out mail ballot applications to all registered voters, who will have to fill them out and return them in order to receive a mail ballot.

Voters will also have the option of voting early in-person for 20 days prior to the March 2 election, or voting in person at a polling place on the day of the election.

“Rhode Islanders will have three ways to vote, just as they did last year,” Gorbea said. “You get to choose what your comfort level is and how you want to vote.”

Like the past two elections in Rhode Island, mail voters will not be required to have a notary or two witnesses sign their ballot envelopes, which was the procedure prior to the pandemic. The R.I. General Assembly waived the requirements for the special election when lawmakers passed the legislation approving the bond items.

Steph Machado contributed to this report.