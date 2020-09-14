Here’s what the November election looks like for the RI General Assembly

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Fewer than half of the candidates running for legislative office will face a challenger in November, paving the way for Democrats to again take commanding control of the General Assembly.

Rhode Island’s primary election last week resulted in multiple upsets within the Democratic Party, but as candidates look to the general election on Nov. 3, the competition thins out in most districts.

Democrats are running unopposed for 17 of the 38 seats in the state Senate, along with 38 of the 75 seats in the R.I. House of Representatives.

Republicans, meanwhile, are running unopposed in one Senate district and four House districts, according to the R.I. Secretary of State’s website.

The Democrats currently hold 33 of the 38 Senate seats and 66 of the 75 House seats, with Republicans holding five Senate seats and nine House seats. The GOP’s combined 14 seats is the party’s third-lowest total in modern history; the Republicans fell to 10 in 2009-10 and 11 in 2013-14, in both cases following presidential elections with Barack Obama at the top of the Democratic ticket.

Remaining are 53 contested races across the 113-member General Assembly, with 20 in the Senate and 33 in the House. In 26 of those races there is an independent candidate, as nine have mounted campaigns in the Senate and 17 will be running in the House.

The latter group includes incumbent Rep. John Lyle Jr. of Lincoln, who won his House District 46 seat as a Republican, but is seeking a new term as an independent, claiming the national GOP’s values have diverged from his own during the Trump era. He’s promised to still caucus with Republicans, but he’s nonetheless facing two challengers, Democrat Mary Ann Shallcross Smith and Republican John Cullen, in the general election.

Lyle’s three-way race is one of four such contests in the House; there are three more in the Senate. Between the state’s two major parties, GOP candidates are challenging eight Democratic incumbents in the Senate and 12 incumbents in the House.

Democrats have mounted two challenges against incumbent Republicans in the Senate and five against incumbent Republicans in the House.

The marquee Democrat-versus-Republican matchup this year is between Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Republican challenger Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung in House District 15. Fenton-Fung is a first-time candidate, but she’s no stranger to politics, as she entered the race with the backing of her husband, Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, who remains popular in the city.

The challenger has come out swinging in the past week, releasing a much-discussed attack ad against Mattiello on the night of the primary election, accusing him of failing to lead during the pandemic. On Monday, her campaign sent a mailer to voters, listing off Mattiello’s current and former allies who have faced legal problems and political scandals.

But Mattiello has fended off competitive challenges in the past two elections, narrowly beating Republican challenger Steve Frias in 2016 and then more handily in 2018. And the Cranston Democrat has shown political resiliency, despite getting caught up in his own scandals.

Earlier this year, Mattiello was accused of ordering an illegal audit of the R.I. Convention Center in retaliation after his friend got caught up in a personnel investigation there. R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha subsequently launched a grand jury investigation into the matter, although no charges have emerged yet – roughly seven months later.

Separately, Mattiello’s former political aide Jeffrey Britt is scheduled to face a high-profile trial on Oct. 5, adding more drama to the race. Britt faces two charges – including money laundering – from his time working on Mattiello’s 2016 re-election campaign.

Britt has named the speaker as a witness, meaning Mattiello could find himself testifying less than a month before voters are slated to cast their ballots in the general election.

The Cranston matchup, however, isn’t the only race that’s caught the attention of political observers in Rhode Island.

Former House Republican Leader Patricia Morgan is vying to recapture her old seat in House District 26, which is currently held by Democratic incumbent James Jackson. Another Republican making a comeback bid is former Rep. Anthony Giarrusso, who is in a rematch against first-term Democrat Justine Caldwell in East Greenwich’s House District 30.

Democrats are also going on the offensive in some districts, with incumbent Republican Jessica De La Cruz facing a challenge from former gubernatorial candidate Paul Roselli in District 23, and incumbent Republican Elaine Morgane squaring off against R.I. Democratic Women’s Caucus activist Jennifer Douglas in District 34.

