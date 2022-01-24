Health Director Dr. Alexander-Scott weighing bid for 2nd District seat

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Outgoing R.I. Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott is seriously discussing whether to jump into the Democratic primary for the 2nd Congressional District, according to multiple sources familiar with the conversations.

Alexander-Scott, who has never sought public office, announced her resignation earlier this month and is in her last week leading the department. Sources said she has been getting encouragement to run from individuals in Rhode Island and Washington.

The health director would start a campaign with high name recognition after nearly two years leading Rhode Island’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, but she would also be wading into campaign politics for the first time. Her timeline for a decision is unclear, and she did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning.

Under the terms of her resignation deal, Alexander-Scott is slated to step down as director later this week, take a month off using comp time, and then serve as a consultant to the Health Department for three months in March, April and May.

A copy of Alexander-Scott’s two-page agreement with the state shows she will be paid $46,000 a month for her services, or $138,000 for all three months. She can cancel the contract early without penalty, while the state would need to pay her the full three-month total in order to end the agreement.

Efforts to recruit Alexander-Scott into the 2nd District primary are the latest shoe to drop since Congressman Jim Langevin unexpectedly announced his retirement last Tuesday, sending top Democrats into a frenzy of activity as they seek to find a top-tier replacement to hold the seat.

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner confirmed Sunday he is considering abandoning his bid for governor to seek the 2nd District seat instead, while another gubernatorial candidate — former CVS executive Helena Foulkes — ruled out a switch.

The only Democrat to formally announce a campaign so far is Omar Bah, founder of the Refugee Dream Center, though former state Rep. Ed Pacheco is expected to release a video launching his campaign on Monday.

State Sen. Joshua Miller said Sunday night he is still seriously considering getting into the Democratic primary, as are a number of other state lawmakers.

Republicans are hopeful they will have a shot at wresting the seat from the Democrats this fall due to the 2nd District’s more moderate lean compared with the 1st District, as well as voter frustration with the Biden administration.

State Sen. Jessica de la Cruz said Sunday she has decided to seek the GOP nomination for the seat, while former state Rep. Bob Lancia was already running as a Republican before Langevin’s retirement announcement. Former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung is also weighing a GOP campaign.