Gun application bill sparked by Westerly shooting heads to Senate floor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Senate Judiciary Committee swiftly approved legislation Tuesday that would require all businesses that sell firearms to send certain applications to the purchaser’s hometown police department and, in some cases, Rhode Island State Police.

The bill was introduced in the wake of a deadly shooting at a Westerly housing complex in December. Police said the gunman, Joseph Giachello, bought the gun in Richmond two days before the shooting.

The gun application, which he filled out at the store, was then sent to the Richmond Police Department, even though Giachello — who killed himself with the gun after the shooting — lives in Westerly. The idea behind the legislation is that a hometown police department would know more about a subject’s background than the department where the store is located.

The bill would also allow gun sellers to send those applications via email.

The Senate will consider legislation that would only require applications to be sent to state police if the purchaser lives in Exeter or out of state.

The House passed similar legislation earlier this month, amending it to include a provision that applications be sent to Rhode Island State Police in all cases.

Eyewitness News spoke to Frank Saccoccio, the president of the Rhode Island Second Amendment Coalition, who argues the bill will only make things worse. He said the group made suggestions regarding the bill but they were ignored by lawmakers.