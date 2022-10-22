EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Candidates in Rhode Island’s gubernatorial race were campaigning this weekend as election day nears.

Democratic incumbent, Governor Dan McKee, hosted a “get out the vote” rally Saturday with several members of the party, including U.S. Secretary of Labor, Marty Walsh.

First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, is also expected to visit Rhode Island Wednesday to show support for Governor McKee.

“We need to build up the enthusiasm right now, in the next few weeks.” Said Governor McKee, who also talked about some of his top priorities.

“We’re going to invest in our communities and the people who live in our communities…people who live in Rhode Island and work in Rhode Island and we know that the J-O-B-S is our number one priority and we’re going to make that happen,” said McKee.

Meanwhile, Republican candidate for Governor, Ashley Kalus, spent Saturday knocking on doors and talking to voters. Kalus says her main concerns for the state are affordable housing and education.

“We need to have change. We need to make this an affordable place to work raise a family and we need to fix the education system.” Said Kalus.

You can read more about each candidate and where they stand on some of the key issues by going to our “Meet the Candidates” page.