Governor Raimondo to sign executive order on renewable energy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Governor Gina Raimondo is slated to sign an executive order committed to making Rhode Island the first state in the country to be 100% powered by renewable energy.

Her goal: the year 2030.

It’s something that Rhode Island’s Acting Energy Commissioner Nick Ucci said while bold, is achievable.

The governor previously set a clean energy goal of 1,000 megawatts of clean energy projects by 2020. In her State of the State address, she said by the end of the year Rhode Island would exceed that goal.

Raimondo’s latest plan has the support of Senate Majority Leader Dominick Ruggerio who called it a “great initiative.”

“I think that we’ve come a long way, we just have to continue to commit to that proposal and I think we’ll be successful down the line,” Ruggerio said.

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello said he wants to take a closer look at the specifics.

“I agree that it’s a good proposal, a good goal, and something that we have to work towards, but I’m curious to see what the details are and what the costs will be,” he said. “Make no mistake about it, that will lead to increased energy prices for our citizens.”

The Office of Energy Resources said Wednesday by the end of the year there will be enough clean electricity to meet one-third of the state’s demand.

“Over the coming months, OER will help lead analytical and stakeholder processes that will inform the development of realistic pathways to meet the governor’s goal,” Ucci said.

National Grid Rhode Island President Terry Sobolewski told Eyewitness News, “We look forward to helping Rhode Island meet this ambitious and worthwhile goal,” and “we stand ready to work with stakeholders to make this next milestone a reality.”