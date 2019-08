PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is set to sign a bill that aims to deregulate the natural hair braider industry Friday morning.

Under the new law, braiders would not be required to become licensed hairdressers and cosmeticians.

Rhode Island State Rep. Anastasia Williams has advocated for the change for several years, saying the African hair techniques do not and should not require formal training.