Raimondo orders flags at half-staff; renews push for stricter gun laws

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo on Monday directed all U.S. and Rhode Island flags to be flown at half-staff in the wake of this weekend’s mass shootings that claimed the lives of 31 people.

On Saturday morning, a gunman opened fire in a busy shopping plaza in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 and wounding more than a dozen.

Hours later in Dayton, Ohio, nine people were killed and at least 26 were injured after another shooter opened fire in a popular nightlife area.

“I’m praying for all those harmed in El Paso and Dayton—the killed and the wounded, their devastated families, and their shell-shocked communities,” Raimondo said in a statement. “Each attack like this demands that we change our laws to prevent another. It is long past time to take action against gun violence.”

President Trump has also ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff.

In the proclamation, Trump said that the nation mourned those lost in the shootings, and that “we share in the pain and suffering of all those who were injured in these two senseless attacks. We condemn these hateful and cowardly acts.”

Gov. Raimondo also asked Rhode Islanders to lower their flags to half-staff for the victims as a mark of respect.