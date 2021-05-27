Gov. McKee to sign nursing home staffing bill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. General Assembly approved legislation Wednesday night that aims to protect the health care of Rhode Islanders by setting standards for nursing home care.

The Nursing Home Staffing and Quality Care Act, sponsored by Sen. Maj. Whip Maryellen Goodwin and Rep. Scott A. Slater, is now heading to Gov. Dan McKee’s desk for his signature.

Gov. McKee is holding a formal bill signing ceremony Thursday afternoon, alongside other state officials, bill sponsors, and some nursing home staff.

According to Goodwin and Slater, the bill is meant to address an ongoing crisis in nursing home staffing that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is a resident care crisis in our state. Staffing shortages and low wages lead to seniors and people with disabilities not receiving the care they desperately need,” Goodwin said in a statement Wednesday.

“The pandemic, of course, exponentially increased the demands of the job, and exacerbated patients’ needs. We must confront this problem head-on before our nursing home system collapses,” she continued.

With McKee’s signature, the bill will establish a minimum standard of 3.58 hours of resident care per day by Jan. 1, 2022. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, 3.81 hours of resident care per day would be required.

The bill will also secure funding to raise wages for direct caregivers to recruit and retain a stable and qualified workforce.

By doing so, bill sponsors say hope to alleviate high turnover and staff burnout in nursing homes.

The legislation will also invest in needed training and skills enhancement for caregivers to provide care for patients with increasing acuity and complex health care needs.

The bill has been backed by Raise the Bar on Resident Care, a coalition of advocates for patient care.