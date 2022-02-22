PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democratic Gov. Dan McKee is set to kick off his campaign for a full term on Tuesday, urging voters to give him four more years in the job as he seeks to fend off four primary challengers.

A year ago McKee was halfway through his second term as lieutenant governor when then-Gov. Gina Raimondo accepted a job in President Biden’s cabinet. Her decision instantly vaulted McKee from a low-profile position to the most visible job in Rhode Island politics.

Now McKee, 70, will be seeking the job in his own right. The governor is slated to formally announce his candidacy in East Providence during a 9:15 a.m. news conference at the North American headquarters of igus Inc., a Germany-based plastics company.

McKee’s campaign said he would use the event to share “his vision for the next four years to grow jobs, lower costs for hardworking families, support small businesses, and put money back in people’s pockets.”

Along with Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos — who was picked by McKee to fill his old job — the governor is slated to be joined by six municipal leaders: the mayors of East Providence, Woonsocket, North Providence and Johnston, as well as the town administrators of Lincoln and Bristol. A former Cumberland mayor, McKee has placed a high priority on close collaboration between the state and municipal leaders.

The governor’s office said McKee would hold a series of public appearances in his official role later Tuesday, participating in a ribbon-cutting for the restored Park Theatre in Cranston, a vaccination clinic in Providence, a bill signing at a Johnston school, and a small business tour in Woonsocket.

McKee’s announcement follows a month that shook up the Democratic primary for governor, with General Treasurer Seth Magaziner abandoning his campaign to instead run for Congressman Jim Langevin’s seat after the latter unexpectedly announced his retirement.

McKee had the most cash among the five remaining Democratic gubernatorial candidates as of Dec. 31, with $844,000 on hand. But former CVS executive Helena Foulkes was on pace to catch up fast, raising nearly $1 million in the final three months of 2020, leaving her with $831,000 on hand.

Among the other Democratic hopefuls, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea had $770,000 on hand, while former Secretary of State Matt Brown had $38,000, and community activist Luis Daniel Muñoz had $3,000.

No Republican candidates for governor have announced so far, but at least two — David Darlington, former R.I. Turnpike and Bridge Authority chairman, and Ashley Kalus, a businesswoman who recently moved to Newport — are considering entering the race.

On the campaign staffing side, McKee has hired the consulting firm SKDK, as well as David Binder Research for polling, LB Strategies for fundraising, and Rising Tide Interactive for digital. His campaign manager, Brexton Isaacs, previously worked for congressional candidates in New York and Ohio.

Pandemic has dominated tenure so far

McKee took office as Rhode Island’s 76th governor last March, and has spent much of his first year in office dealing with the pandemic. He presided over a successful vaccination drive, with Rhode Island consistently ranked among the states with most heavily vaccinated populations, but he also faced criticism this winter for his administration’s early response to the omicron variant.

Outside of the pandemic, McKee and his advisers have been heavily focused on how the state will use its $1.13 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. An initial allocation was approved in January — mainly for business supports, social services and housing — and McKee’s recently proposed budget outlines a suite of initiatives for using the rest of the money.

The administration has also dealt with controversies in its first year, including the resignation of McKee’s first chief of staff over his involvement in the development of a wetlands property in Cumberland and a lucrative education contract awarded to a firm with ties to one of the governor’s key advisers. The attorney general is investigating both matters.

Born and raised in his hometown of Cumberland, McKee graduated from Cumberland High School and Assumption College, later earning a master’s at Harvard, as well. He spent the first decades of his career working for his family’s oil company and a Woonsocket fitness club he co-founded with his father. He was also heavily involved with local community groups, notably the Boys and Girls Club.

McKee entered politics in 2000, when he was elected mayor of Cumberland. He was defeated for re-election in 2004 but mounted a comeback two years later, continuing to lead the town after that until his election as lieutenant governor. As mayor he became known statewide for supporting the growth of public charter schools in Rhode Island.

In 2014, McKee won a three-way Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, then easily defeated a Republican opponent to win the job. Four years later, he narrowly survived a progressive primary challenge from then-state Rep. Aaron Regunberg — a contest that, it turned out, would also choose Raimondo’s successor as governor.

McKee and his wife, Susan, met as high school students in Cumberland, where they continue to reside. The couple has two adult children.