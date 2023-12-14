PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A day after lashing out a reporter for questioning the leadership of the R.I. Department of Transportation, Gov. Dan McKee on Thursday insisted he welcomes oversight to examine his administration’s handling of the Washington Bridge.

McKee had faced heavy criticism following Wednesday’s briefing, when he upbraided a reporter for asking about whether RIDOT Director Peter Alviti might need to resign. The governor argued the question was “beyond the pale,” “out of line” and “inappropriate.”

Asked Thursday whether he regretted his comments, McKee said, “Yesterday was yesterday.”

However, the governor continued to insist people were wrong to “personalize this issue” by suggesting there should be repercussions for Alviti, who has led RIDOT since 2015, when then-Gov. Gina Raimondo first appointed him.

“I certainly will be scrutinized on the comment — I understand that,” McKee said. But, he argued, “this is the time to be rallying behind the individuals that are doing the work here.”

At the same time, McKee struck a more conciliatory tone in response to growing calls for legislative oversight hearings to scrutinize how the Washington Bridge was allowed to get into such a serious state of disrepair, with a $78 million reconstruction project still nearly three years away from completion.

Alviti abruptly closed the westbound side of the bridge Monday night after a rank-and-file engineer discovered serious structural failures. (The eastbound side is actually a separate bridge.) On Thursday, Alviti said he hopes to open bypass lanes for westbound traffic on the functioning side of the bridge by Saturday morning.

Still, many lawmakers aren’t satisfied with what they’ve heard from McKee and RIDOT so far.

In a lengthy statement Wednesday, House Minority Leader Mike Chippendale lambasted the McKee administration for what he termed “another colossal failure by those who are supposed to serve the people of Rhode Island.”

“This closure is going to prove to be one of the most economically devastating events for our state, particularly for the businesses, schools and restaurants in our municipalities on the other side of the Bay,” he warned.

Chippendale said he is asking House Speaker Joe Shekarchi “to empower House Oversight to fully explore all interactions between RIDOT and the contractors who constructed, improved and maintained that roadway.” Others in both the House and Senate have called for similar hearings.

The Oversight Committee’s chair, state Rep. Patricia Serpa, quipped on social media that the bridge crisis “is like UHIP with wheels” — a reference to the notorious IT project for social services that turned into a fiasco when Raimondo was governor.

At Thursday’s briefing, McKee said, “Oversight is on the lips of many. We embrace that.” He suggested “independent experts” should review what happened with the bridge, and that there could also be a role for federal officials to examine the situation.

However, McKee said anyone involved in such a review needed “to make sure that the review is done in a way that is very open-minded” and “not jump to conclusions.” He thanked Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio for issuing what he termed “a measured statement” about oversight, which they have said should happen “in the near future.”

“Let’s go over the facts at the appropriate time,” McKee said.