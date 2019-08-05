In ceremony, Raimondo signs bill extending statute of limitations for child sex abuse cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo on Monday held a ceremonial signing of a bill extending the civil statute of limitations in cases of child sex abuse.

The new law, which was passed by the general assembly in late June, gives victims 35 years to file a lawsuit rather than seven. It also retains a key provision about repressed memory that was important to sex abuse survivors who had been pushing for the measure.

“It is unfortunate that this bill is needed in our society because it signals that not only are our children being sexually victimized, but even more sadly, many of these victims will never have their day in court to face their abusers and demand accountability for the vicious childhood assaults that have haunted their lives – oftentimes for decades,” Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee said in a statement.

Hagan McEntee, D-South Kingstown, sponsored the bill along with Sen. Donna Nesselbush, D-Pawtucket, both of whom were on hand for Monday’s ceremony.

“Childhood sexual abuse is a scourge on our society, nationally and here in Rhode Island,” Nesselbush said. “Access to justice is a cornerstone of American jurisprudence, and today we have provided that for countless survivors of childhood sexual abuse.”

The law also gives victims more time to sue individuals and organizations that caused or contributed to sexual abuse through negligent supervision or concealment.