Gov. Baker won’t seek re-election

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker won’t seek re-election to a third term next year, 12 News has learned, a seismic decision that will have ripple effects across the Bay State’s political landscape.

The news was confirmed by a person familiar with Baker’s decision, which was first reported by The Boston Globe. Baker is expected to make a public announcement at some point on Wednesday. Massachusetts governors are not term-limited, but no incumbent has ever won three consecutive four-year terms.

A moderate Republican in a deep blue state, Baker has consistently ranked as one of the country’s most popular governors throughout his seven years in office. Voters, particularly Democrats and independents, liked his low-key approach and disinterest in partisan fireworks.

Yet Baker’s disdain for former President Donald Trump and his moderate policy stances more generally have put him increasingly at odds with the GOP base in Massachusetts, and he was facing a Trump-backed primary challenge next year from former state Rep. Geoff Diehl.

The incumbent’s decision to exit the stage instantly creates a wide open race to succeed him in 2022. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Baker’s loyal No. 2 during two terms in office, has long been expected to seek the Republican nomination if he declined to seek a third term. However, State House News Service reported Polito has also decided against running in 2022. (Polito owns a home in South Dartmouth.)

Three Democrats had already kicked off campaigns for governor before Baker made his decision: Harvard University professor Danielle Allen, state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, and former state Sen. Ben Downing. But a fourth Democrat — Attorney General Maura Healey — looms over the field as a formidable contender with a huge war chest who has not announced her plans.

