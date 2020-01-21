Gov. Baker to deliver annual state of the state address

In a Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 file photo, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks to the media after a private meeting with Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — Gov. Charlie Baker is preparing to deliver his annual state of the state address at a time of growing challenges for Massachusetts.

Baker is expected to touch on some of those themes during his televised address Tuesday.

Eyewitness News plans to live stream the 7 p.m. speech right here on WPRI.com.

The red hot economic boom of recent years in the eastern portion of the state has brought with it soaring housing costs and widespread transportation gridlock.

Those problems come as the state faces a nearly $900 million budget gap in the next fiscal year.

Despite the challenges, Baker remains popular in his home state.

His communications director, Lizzy Guyton, said Baker “will focus on education, transportation, housing, climate change and fiscal responsibility to name a few topics.”

“The Governor will also discuss the passage of the landmark $1.5 billion public education reform law and the importance of ensuring those funds help students achieve better results,” Guyton continued. “Several key initiatives to improve transportation, address climate change, alleviate the housing crisis and close the achievement gap will be detailed as the Baker-Polito Administration begins the second year of the legislative session. The Governor will also discuss some of the significant accomplishments achieved through the Administration’s bipartisan collaboration with lawmakers on both sides of the political spectrum and recommit to the continued focus on the people’s business.”

