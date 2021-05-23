Gorbea set to announce run for RI governor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea is set to announce Monday that she is running for governor, sources confirmed Sunday night.

Gorbea will be the first Democrat to formally announce plans to challenge Gov. Dan McKee, who inherited the office from Gina Raimondo earlier this year when the latter left Rhode Island to become President Biden’s commerce secretary.

Gorbea is one of multiple candidates expected to jump into the race, along with General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, as well as Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, who ran as an independent in 2018. Gorbea’s expected announcement was first reported by The Boston Globe.

Gorbea was not immediately available for comment Sunday night.

Gorbea and McKee clashed on Friday, when she sent him a letter questioning why he had yet to announce plans to reopen the State House despite lifting most other coronavirus restrictions. McKee’s office quickly said the building will reopen June 1, and said the move had been in progress.