PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nellie Gorbea will end her tenure as Rhode Island’s secretary of state in January, leaving politics for a new role.

Gorbea held the position for eight years and then ran for governor, losing the Democratic primary to Gov. Dan McKee.

Her next job will be conducting cybersecurity and disinformation research for The Pell Center at Salve Regina University.

12 News reporter Adriana Rozas Rivera sat down with Gorbea to discuss her time in office, her gubernatorial run, her efforts to increase access to the ballot box and her work to diversify state politics.