General Assembly OKs bill to make Primary Day earlier

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Primary Day in Rhode Island could be a week earlier next year.
The General Assembly passed a bill that would change the primary date for state elections to the 8th Tuesday before Election Day.
Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea had originally proposed setting the date even earlier in August to ensure overseas military service members get their ballots 45 days before Election Day.
Lawmakers instead compromised, moving Primary Day from September 15, 2020 to Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day.
The bill now heads to Governor Gina Raimondo’s desk for consideration.