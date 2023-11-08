PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democrat Gabe Amo made history on Tuesday, becoming the first Black person ever elected to Congress in Rhode Island.

Amo, a 35-year-old Pawtucket native and former White House staffer, is the son of immigrants from West Africa. He won 65% of the vote in Tuesday’s special election for the 1st District.

“I’m overwhelmed,” said his father, Gabriel Amo Sr., who emigrated from Ghana in 1979. “I’m happy. I’m proud of my son.”

In the above video, 12 News politics editor visits the Providence liquor store Gabriel Amo has owned for three decades to hear his thoughts on his son’s election.