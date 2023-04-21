PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Family and friends gathered Friday in Providence to say goodbye to Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin.

Goodwin, who broke barriers for women at the State House, died last week after a battle with colon cancer. She was 58.

A funeral for Goodwin is being held at St. Augustine Church.

Loved ones paid their respects at her wake Thursday night.

The Senate honored Goodwin’s legacy Tuesday in lieu of previously scheduled hearings, which have been pushed to next week.

She leaves behind two sisters, Sheila and Maureen, as well as several nieces and nephews; her partner, former Lt. Gov. Charles Fogarty; and her close friend Kristen Silvia.