WASHINGTON (WPRI) — When Gabe Amo shows up to the office each morning, he finds himself at the most famous address in the United States.

Amo, who grew up in Pawtucket, works at the White House as a special assistant to the president and deputy director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. His job: serve as President Biden’s primary liaison to mayors and other local elected officials from coast to coast.

“Whether it’s your snowstorm or your wildfire or your mass shooting, I’m often one of the first people in the federal government that somebody is hearing from,” Amo told 12 News.

In the video above, 12 News politics editor Ted Nesi talks one-on-one with Amo about his role on the president’s staff and his upbringing in Rhode Island.