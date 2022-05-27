EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — All of Rhode Island’s gubernatorial candidates are taking part in a forum Friday except for one.

Former CVS executive and Democratic candidate Helena Foulkes announced she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be participating in the event.

“I’m feeling OK but tested positive for COVID last night,” Foulkes posted on Twitter. “To the organizations hosting & all the attendees – I hope I get the opportunity to talk to you soon & share my vision for RI.”

The forum is focusing on poverty in Rhode Island and is being held at The Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island.

Candidates are discussing their plans to address “rising poverty and inequality in RI,” according to the R.I. Interfaith Coalition To Reduce Poverty. They will also answer questions on housing, education, and health care.

Democratic candidates Gov. Dan McKee, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former Secretary of State Matt Brown, and community organizer Luis Daniel Munoz will still be in attendance. Republican and businesswoman Ashley Kalus will also be present.