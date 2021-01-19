Former White House Press Secretary speaks on inauguration, chaos at the Capitol

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the nation prepares for the inauguration on Wednesday, an unprecedented boost in security has been seen in Washington for the past week.

In an interview you’ll only see on 12 News, Barrington native, and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said this is something he’s never seen before.

“I’ve been in DC since 1993, I’ve seen 4 or 5 inaugurations and I haven’t seen anything like this,” Spicer said. “Not just in terms of inauguration, I’ve never seen this city locked down the way it is, it truly looks like a military zone.”

A lot of people blame President Trump for the chaos that unfolded, including the House of Representatives, which impeached the President for a second time. But Spicer said there is a lot of blame that can go around.

“I was so disgusted with what I saw. It was literally the most un-American thing that I could imagine. he said. “And what I saw was the manifestation of a lot of things that have occurred over the past four, frankly ten, 15, 20 years all coming to fruition at one horrible boiling point.”

Spicer, who is currently the host of “Spicer & Co.” on NewsMax, sought to clarify remarks made on his show about who is to blame for the deadly riots.

“So let me be clear about what I said. I called out everybody. And what I said is there are unverified reports, now there is a gentleman named John Sullivan who is a liberal activist in Utah that has been arrested by the FBI, but my point was, look, everybody started pointing fingers. You had all these on the left saying these Trump folks are horrible and Trump supporters are out there saying it has to be Antifa and my point was at the end of the day whoever did it is horribly wrong and needs to be punished to the full extent of the law,” he explained.

When it comes to the question of what’s next for President Trump, Spicer said that question asked three weeks ago would be very different than asked now.

Spicer explains why he thinks Trump has decided to skip the inauguration, and that part of the interview will be aired on 12 News This Morning Wednesday at 6 a.m.