Former state Rep. Ray Sullivan dies at 44

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Former state Rep. Ray Sullivan, a prominent figure in Rhode Island Democratic politics for two decades, has died. He was 44.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our son,” Sullivan’s family said in a statement. “Ray passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, at his home in Providence. We respectfully request privacy at this difficult time.”

The news came as a shock to many in Rhode Island political and media circles, where Sullivan was a familiar and gregarious presence at the State House and elsewhere.

“I first met Ray when he was working for Myrth York and I was working for Sheldon Whitehouse during the 2002 governor’s race,” recalled Bill Fischer, a fellow Democratic operative. “It’s not easy forming a friendship under those circumstances, but somehow it happened. He was someone you just wanted to be around.”

Sullivan represented his hometown of Coventry in the R.I. House of Representatives from 2005 to 2011. He also ran Barack Obama’s campaign in Rhode Island in 2008 and was a key leader of the effort to legalize same-sex marriage in 2013. In recent years, he was a frequent spokesperson for the United Nurses and Allied Professionals union, as well as a strategist for various campaigns.

“He was a respected adversary and a good friend – given that our clients often had opposing interests he knew how to be both,” Fischer said. “He understood campaign tactics and excelled at formulating strategic communication’s plans. His lasting legacy will be the passion he brought to the marriage equality campaigns and the equity he achieved for all Rhode Islanders.”

Devin Driscoll, a lawyer and fellow political operative, remembered Sullivan as “my first mentor in politics.” The two worked together on the Obama campaign as well as the same-sex marriage effort.

“Most of my happiest memories from that time in my life feature Ray,” Driscoll said. “He was big-hearted and vivacious. He loved people, fought passionately for the causes in which he believed — especially issues of equity and dignity for working people.”

“I will deeply miss his wit and his charm; his warmth and his wisdom,” Driscoll said.

State Rep. Brian Newberry, a North Smithfield Republican, wrote on Twitter: “Ray and I served together and while we differed on maybe 90% of the issues he was always a stand-up guy and a gentleman with never a cross-word. His passion for LBGT rights was heartfelt as well and he moved mountains politically in that regard.”

A Providence College graduate, Sullivan was a devoted fan of the New England Revolution soccer team.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized.

Below are some of the messages sent on Twitter in memory of Sullivan.

All of Team Whitehouse sends all our condolences to all of Ray’s many friends and family. This is hard. https://t.co/je7uCIS08F — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) October 13, 2021

Ray Sullivan was such a great guy and a fighter for equality for as long as I can remember. His passing is a loss to all in the LGBTQ community and I will miss him. I offer my deepest condolences to his family – they will be in my thoughts and prayers tonight. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) October 13, 2021

I was proud to call Ray Sullivan a friend. Having him on my team was a privilege, and he'll always be part of our family.



Ray's kindness, integrity, and fearless advocacy for the LGBTQ community will be sorely missed.https://t.co/zgVAQHEeL6 — Jim Langevin (@JimLangevin) October 13, 2021

RI has lost a wonderful person and I’ve lost a friend.



Ray & I worked together on the marriage equality campaign and he was was one of the first people I called for help when I decided to run for office.



He was smart, funny and kind-hearted. RI’s a better place because of Ray. https://t.co/mOfs994w5X — Seth Magaziner (@SethMagaziner) October 13, 2021

I remember meeting Ray Sullivan at Myrth York's 2002 campaign when I was President @rilpac. His kindness and mentoring personality made a difference in everyone he met. He helped our state achieve great steps forward like marriage equality. I will miss him. https://t.co/xLFw5FWjZa — Nellie Gorbea (@NellieGorbea) October 13, 2021

I'm deeply saddened by the passing of former Rep. Ray Sullivan.His work as a Rep., activist & campaign expert can't be overstated. Most notably, he worked tirelessly & successfully to ensure justice for all Rhode Islanders on marriage equality in RI. My condolences to the family. — Jorge Elorza (@Jorge_Elorza) October 13, 2021

Words can not fully describe the pain I feel losing @RaySullivan. He was an amazing & loyal friend &brilliant political strategist. Working w him to get marriage equality across the finish line was the honor of my life. I will forever miss his sage advice & sense of humor. pic.twitter.com/bqdjFnQWIo — Dawn Euer (@DawnEuer) October 13, 2021

This is terrible news. Ray and I served together and while we differed on maybe 90% of the issues he was always a stand-up guy and a gentleman with never a cross-word. His passion for LBGT rights was heartfelt as well and he moved mountains politically in that regard. https://t.co/z9SaBhKcVM — Brian C. Newberry (@BrianCNewberry) October 13, 2021

Mourning the loss of Ray Sullivan today – he made a difference in the lives of so many in Rhode Islander. https://t.co/Goc7K8GQce — Robert A Walsh Jr (@RobertAWalshJr) October 13, 2021

I’m utterly heartbroken and have no words to describe this painful loss. A brilliant strategist and gifted writer. A funny, stubborn Irishman with the biggest heart. My sounding board. My colleague. My collaborator. My best audience. My friend. I will miss you Ray Sullivan.💔 https://t.co/moUiKe9jkZ — Stephanie DeSilva Mandeville (@Steph_DeSilva) October 13, 2021

💔Devastating loss. Ray was a giant in the political world, in the comms world, in the soccer world and his quick wit and humor were mainstays in the most important strategy rooms of the last 2 decades. I’m at a loss…. https://t.co/KUDPF8WoKL — Matthew Jerzyk (@mjerzyk) October 13, 2021

Ray believed in me. He believed in us all. I meant to tell him that and never got around to it. Make sure you say it. Devastating. 💔 https://t.co/8IvvarJvgI — Amanda Boswell Scott (@AmandaJLBos) October 13, 2021

Feel terrible to hear this! Before entering politics, @RaySullivan was an editor at @TheTimesofPawt. There truly wasn't a nicer guy in the newsroom. https://t.co/4aQgRqS648 — William Hamilton (@waham) October 13, 2021

This is just about the saddest news ever. Rest In Peace pal. You were an absolute champion. https://t.co/zl0BWsB4Ef — Tony Simon (@TonySimonRI) October 13, 2021

Ray was a giant. He was gentle and kind and always there to listen and offer advice. Ray touched so many peoples lives – there are no words to truly capture the incredible impact he had on RI. I learned so much from him and will be eternally grateful that I knew him. https://t.co/xWtzFFzw6u — Erich Haslehurst (@erichhasri) October 13, 2021

So sad. Ray was always kind, which is a remarkable trait in an industry that doesn't always reward kindness. https://t.co/QNd21LyTty — Mike Raia (@mikeraia) October 13, 2021

Fun thing about Ray was that when I said “will you marry me” he said sure without asking for more information. Julie and I are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/LF84LyC2YX — Chris Fierro (@chrisfierro) October 13, 2021

This is devastating news. Although Ray left us far too soon, his legacy and accomplishments will live on. Our state is a better place because of his passion and hard work. https://t.co/mv2zzCQujW — Brian Daniels (@PurpleTieRI) October 13, 2021

Ray was a thoughtful fun energetic person who always cared for others. Rhode Island is a better place because of him. Rest In Peace my friend. — Stephen Ucci (@stephen_ucci) October 13, 2021

Devastating news. We have lost a friend, remarkable citizen, and profoundly good person. https://t.co/QT7zMSkO8U — Gonzalo Cuervo (@gonzaloque) October 13, 2021