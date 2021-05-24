Former Speaker Mattiello joins law firm Moses Ryan

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Former House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has a new gig.

Moses Ryan Ltd. announced Monday that Mattiello has joined the law firm as a partner, saying he will “concentrate his law practice in the areas of litigation and municipal and governmental law.”

Mattiello, a Democrat, was first elected to the R.I. House of Representatives in 2006, representing Western Cranston. He served as speaker for more than six years before losing his seat last November to Republican Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung.

Outside the State House, Mattiello has been a practicing attorney in Rhode Island for more than three decades.

“We are energized by Speaker Mattiello joining the firm,” Moses Ryan said in a company statement. “His vast experience, broad client base and state and national relationships will make a tremendous impact at the firm.”

Founded in 1991, Moses Ryan was previously known as Moses Afonso Ryan. Mattiello is close to Mark Ryan, a former Providence Journal Co. executive who is one of the firm’s named partners, as well as an influential State House lobbyist. (Mattiello is not allowed to lobby his former colleagues for at least one year after leaving office.)