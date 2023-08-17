DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Former President Trump has appointed former Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson as the Massachusetts chairman for his presidential campaign.

Hodgson filled the role for the 2020 campaign as well, according to the Providence Journal. He’s visited the former president at the White House on several occasions, including a meeting on illegal immigration.

“Like most Americans, I want a president, who creates real benefits and solutions for our families, neighborhoods, and our nation,” Hodgson said in a statement. “President Trump has a proven record of strengthening our economy, securing our borders, prioritizing public safety and improving our national standing throughout the world.”

“As the Massachusetts Chairman, I will work tirelessly with our citizens to elect President Donald J. Trump so that he can make America Great Again,” he continued.

Hodgson served as Bristol County sheriff for 25 years before losing to current Sheriff Paul Heroux in the 2022 election.