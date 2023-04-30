EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Rhode Island First Lady Dorothy Licht died on Sunday.

Licht was married to former Rhode Island Gov. Frank Licht, who served from 1969 to 1973.

Following news of her passing, Gov. Dan McKee shared a statement on social media that reads in part: “Dorothy will be remembered for her unwavering love of this state and her passion for giving back to make it a better place. Our hearts are with the entire Licht family.”

Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline also shared a statement on social media. “Dorothy Licht will be remembered not only for being a great neighbor and friend, but for all she gave back to RI,” said Cicilline. “Her work supported our incredible arts community, helped our most vulnerable neighbors, and inspired countless students and future leaders.”

Dorothy Licht was 101 years old. It’s currently unclear when funeral services will be held.