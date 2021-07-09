Former interim CEO of Eleanor Slater Hospital resigns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The former interim CEO of Eleanor Slater Hospital has resigned less than two weeks after she was placed on administrative leave, state officials announced Friday.

In a one-sentence email, a spokesperson for the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services said Jennifer White had submitted her resignation effective Saturday. No further details were provided.

White was put on leave late last month as part of a broader leadership shakeup at Eleanor Slater by the McKee administration. On the same day, state officials announced that Eleanor Slater’s chief medical officer — Dr. Brian Daly — would resign at the end of July.

Both White and Daly were among the officials who have raised concerns about improper billing practices at the embattled state-run hospital system, and both have been the subject of heavy criticism from union leaders among others.

White did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Eleanor Slater has been under the microscope all year for controversies tied to its finances, operations and deteriorating facilities. Health and Human Services Secretary Womazetta Jones has been tasked by McKee with sorting out the problems there.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter and 12 News politics/business editor. He co-hosts Newsmakers and writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays. Connect with him on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram

Eli Sherman contributed to this report.