Former Gov. Carcieri on abortion law: We’ve lost our moral compass

Urges pro-life Rhode Islanders not to get discouraged

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Rhode Island Gov. Donald Carcieri and other pro-life advocates Friday morning lamented the General Assembly’s recent approval of an abortion-rights bill.

Sen. Elaine Morgan and Sen. Jessica de la Cruz were joined by Carcieri and members of the advocacy group, Citizens for Life, Liberty and Pursuit of Happiness to discuss the passage of the Reproductive Act of 2019.

The act – which supporters say codifies Roe vs. Wade in Rhode Island law – was passed by both houses of the General Assembly and immediately signed into law by Gov. Gina Raimondo Wednesday night.

Carcieri said the pro-abortion movement is one based on a lie, an agenda and money.

“Life is an absolute as far as I’m concerned. We’ve lost our moral compass,” Carcieri said at the news conference.

Carcieri urged pro-life Rhode Islanders not to get discouraged.

