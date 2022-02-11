CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung announced Friday he is planning to jump into the race to succeed retiring Congressman Jim Langevin, adding a high-profile Republican to the growing list of candidates seeking the seat.

In an email headlined “I’M BACK,” Fung told supporters he filed paperwork Friday with the Federal Election Commission establishing a new committee called Friends of Allan Fung to raise money for the 2nd Congressional District race.

“We need a different type of leader in D.C.,” he wrote. “We need a problem solver. We need leaders who are willing to work with people on both sides of the aisle to bring common sense solutions to our everyday problems. I did just that in Cranston, and I can’t wait to do that for you as your next congressman.”

Fung is the third Republican to announce plans to run for the 2nd District seat. Former state Rep. Bob Lancia, who mounted an unsuccessful challenge against Langevin in 2020, was already running for the seat before Langevin’s retirement announcement. State Sen. Jessica de la Cruz announced last month she would also seek the GOP nomination for the seat.

Fung, 51, will start out the race with high name recognition from his 12 years leading Cranston, home to roughly 15% of voters in the 2nd District. He was also the Republican nominee for governor in 2014 and 2018, losing both races to Democrat Gina Raimondo but building a fundraising network and statewide base of support.

