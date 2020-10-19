Former AG Peter Kilmartin now a Florida voter

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Attorney General Peter Kilmartin didn’t wait long to move out of Rhode Island after leaving office.

Records show Kilmartin is now registered to vote in Sarasota, Florida, where he owns a home, and the Pawtucket Board of Canvassers confirmed he cancelled his city voter registration as of March 31.

“He’s in Florida now — I know that for a fact,” Kenneth McGill, Pawtucket’s city registrar, told 12 News. “I personally talked to him.”

Kilmartin, a Democrat who served as attorney general from 2011 to 2019, could not be reached for comment. A call to the Rhode Island phone number he used when he was a candidate led to a message saying it is no longer in service.

During his time in office, Kilmartin repeatedly caught flak for allegedly spending too much time in the Sunshine State. The most famous instance was in early 2014, when he popped up on a Florida TV station doing a man-on-the-street interview and was labeled a “Sarasota resident” on screen.

But Rhode Island voters didn’t seem to mind, re-electing Kilmartin later that same year with 57% of the vote over Republican Dawson Hodgson. He had previously served in the state legislature.

The former attorney general hasn’t cut all ties with Rhode Island: a spokesperson for the Pawtucket assessor’s office said current records show he still owns the home on Armistice Boulevard where he and his wife resided while he was an elected official.

Meeting minutes also show Kilmartin appeared before the East Providence pension board last November as a representative of the law firm Block & Leviton LLP to pitch the city on retaining the firm to explore potential litigation related to its portfolio.

A spokesperson for East Providence said the city never signed up. And the Rhode Island business entity that Kilmartin incorporated after leaving office, Kilmartin Consultants LLC, was dissolved earlier this month.

The reason listed: “Moved out of Rhode Island.”

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is WPRI 12’s politics and business editor and a Target 12 investigative reporter. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook