Five new medical marijuana dispensaries picked to open across RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Five new medical marijuana dispensaries are expected to open across the state in the coming months after a long-awaited lottery on Friday randomly selected the winners, who had applied for the coveted licenses last year.

The lottery, which selected from geographic zones in order to spread out the access to medical cannabis, resulted in five winners: RMI Compassion Center in Woonsocket, Pinnacle Compassion Center in Central Falls, Green Wave Compassion Center in Foster, Solar Therapeutics in Cranston and Plant Based Compassionate Care in South Kingstown.

None of those municipalities currently have a dispensary, known in Rhode Island as compassion centers; the existing three are in Providence, Warwick and Portsmouth.

The lottery was conducted by the Department of Business Regulation using R.I. Lottery balls and a tumbler borrowed from Twin River, with a blindfolded Russell Griffiths — a former FBI agent and current DBR official — pulling the winners. He wore short sleeves to help show there was no funny business, which was the goal in the first place of randomly selecting the coveted licenses.

“It was like we were in Vegas,” remarked Edward Dow, owner of Solar Therapeutics, which was selected in Zone 4. “We’re thrilled.”

Solar Therapeutics already has a location in Somerset, Mass., and submitted three applications to increase the odds of getting a chance to move into Rhode Island. (If applicants were picked more than once, they would have had to decide on the spot which location to open.)

Submitting multiple applications — at $10,000 each — didn’t work for everyone. Rhode Island Compassion Center Inc. was in the mix for four out of the five zones on Friday, but didn’t get picked at all.

The dozens of business owners and their representatives from 23 companies sat tensely in the conference room in assigned seats as they watched the proceedings, carefully choreographed by state officials.

The lottery idea originated with former Gov. Gina Raimondo, who won a battle with legislative leaders about how to award the licenses in a way that would avoid any appearance of special deals for politically-connected applicants.

The lottery did not include the applicants for Zone 6, which stretches from Pawtucket through the East Bay.

One of the disqualified applicants in that zone, Atlas Enterprises LLC, is appealing the decision, holding up the lottery. (Atlas applied to open a dispensary in Newport, where they are banned by city ordinance.)

Friday’s event comes nearly two and a half years after the General Assembly approved the expansion of medical marijuana from three dispensaries to nine.

Dozens of applicants were approved for the lottery, though some were disqualified because they did not conform to local zoning laws at their proposed location. One applicant was disqualified because he had previously admitted to paying a bribe to former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia when he sought a cannabis license in that city.

The expansion of the program is expected to provide more access for thousands of patients who use the medicine, and more business opportunity for nearly 70 licensed cannabis growers who have only ever had three stores where they can sell their product.

The new licensees have nine months to open their dispensaries. They must pay an annual licensing fee to the state of $500,000.