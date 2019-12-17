Feds want plan for Gordon Fox to repay $94K

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to formalize restitution payments by former R.I. House Speaker Gordon Fox.

In a motion filed Tuesday, the R.I. U.S. Attorney’s Office asked the court to require Fox pay “at least” $700 a month toward a debt of $94,750, which is down from $109,300. The money represents the funds Fox admitted to stealing from his own campaign account for personal use.

“On December 9, 2019, the defendant met with the United States Attorney’s Office Financial Litigation Unit and executed an Installment Payment Agreement wherein he agreed to entry of an order requiring him to pay at least $700.00 per month beginning on January 4, 2020,” prosecutors wrote in the motion.

One of Fox’s attorneys, Albin Moser, said he was unaware of the meeting between Fox and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, but that Fox “has been pretty good about making payments.”

“I think it’s that [prosecutors] want to formalize it,” Moser said in a phone call. “They want the approval of the judge, so thereafter there would be an expectation of payment.”

Moser said there had been no formal schedule up until now.

Fox pleaded guilty in 2015 and served more than two years in federal prison for accepting $52,500 in bribes from the owners of a Thayer Street restaurant in exchange for helping them obtain a liquor license in 2008 and using campaign funds to cover personal expenses.

He was released from prison in February 2018.

Fox did not immediately return a call for comment.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook