Expert: Impact of impeachment hearings could be felt for years

Career Foreign Service officer George Kent and top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor, right, are sworn in to testify during the first public impeachment hearing of the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, Wednesday Nov. 13, 2019 in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(WPRI) — As historic impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine began on Capitol Hill Wednesday, an expert says the result could lay the foundation for the future of our government.

The impeachment inquiry is examining whether Trump violated his oath of office by allegedly holding back the congressionally approved funds while he asked the new Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate political rival Joe Biden’s family and the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Richard Arenberg, a senior fellow at Brown University, has more than 34 years of experience working in senior staff positions within the White House.

He tells Eyewitness News he can already see how the hearings are playing out – and that it’s unfortunate that there is a clear partisan divide.

That divide can also be seen among the American people, and Arenberg says with more information available, people can choose what media they’re consuming.

“I think it’s going to be harder for the hearings to shift public opinion than was true during the Nixon or even the Clinton period,” Arenberg said.

As the hearings continue, Arenberg says this moment could drastically impact the presidency and future of government in the United States.

“If going forward administrations believe they can get away with just stiff-arming Congress — that should be a matter of great concern to people everywhere,” Arenberg said.