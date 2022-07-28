PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Senate failed to pass legislation that would benefit the millions of veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in the Global War on Terror.

Chelsey Simoni, an advanced clinical nurse researcher and executive director of the HunterSeven Foundation, tells 12 News the bill doesn’t go far enough to protect service members.

Simoni described the “Honoring Our PACT Act,” which would have would enable provided additional health care coverage for the nation’s veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits, as outdated and incorrect.

“A lot of these young, otherwise healthy, veterans are not being screened properly for their occupational exposures,” Simoni said. “They’re not being seen individually for their risk factors.”

The initial legislation passed both chambers back in June, but hiccups with the language of the bill forced lawmakers to vote on it once more before sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk.

The bill failed, much to the frustration of Sen. Jack Reed, who’s the chairman of the U.S. Committee on Armed Services.

“Senate Republicans have broken faith with veterans who were exposed to toxins and are now depriving ailing men and women of necessary care,” Reed said in a statement. “I have yet to hear a credible explanation for this flip-flop by so-called Republican leaders.”

“Whether they reversed course over spending mechanisms or unrelated legislation, it’s sickening that they’re treating veterans with utter disdain and continue denying them access to needed care,” he continued. “I urge Republicans to stop playing partisan games with people’s lives. Our veterans deserve better.”

Simoni said the bill as a whole was mismanaged and lawmakers should go back to the drawing board.

“The rate of misdiagnosis and pushing [medical symptoms] off as psychosomatic is very relevant … [it’s] a 19-to-1 ratio,” Simoni said.

Simoni has seen the impacts of burn pit exposure firsthand. Earlier this week, Simoni said a 44-year-old veteran died from leukemia. He leaves behind a wife and three young children.

To fix it, Simoni believes health care professionals need to be properly educated on the symptoms of not only burn pit exposure, but exposure to other toxins as well.

“It doesn’t have to be burn pits,” she said. “It can be lead, it can be cadmium from gunfire. It can be from an IED blast. It can be from tainted PFAS water. Be mindful of your exposure.”