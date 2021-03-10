Eviction-related bills will make things more difficult for landlords, advocate says

PROVIDENCE R.I. (WPRI) ─ A group of Rhode Island landlords are speaking out against a pair of eviction-related bills that they argue will do more harm than good.

The Rhode Island Coalition of Housing Providers (RICOHP)’s nearly 700 members are mostly “mom-and-pop” landlords, according to spokesperson Keith Fernandes.

Fernandes said the proposed bills will hurt landlords.

R.I. Sen. Dawn Euer, the sponsor of one of the bills, said it is designed to benefit both the landlord and tenant.

“This legislation provides for an eviction moratorium to protect tenants and also provides a mediation program that will allow both the tenants and landlord to be made whole,” Euer said.

But Fernandes said eviction is a landlords last resort.

“There’s many mitigating factors available to minimize evictions,” he said. “The people who landlords do want to evict at this point are the people who absolutely don’t care.”

Euer said the mediation diversion program provides a way for landlords and renters to work through the problem to prevent going to court.

“The reality is increasing homelessness and displacing families during a pandemic, is not a good public health outcome,” Euer said. “It’s not a good public policy outcome.”

But Fernandes argued not allowing a landlord to be able to evict a non-paying tenant would cause problems, not only for the landlord, but also for the other tenants in the building.

“What happens then is, the loss that I accumulate, the next tenant that is coming is paying for it,” he said. “The rent’s going to raise for all the tenants who are doing the right thing.

Euer said there’s millions of dollars in rental assistance available and this program provides a way to access those funds.

“Creating a program through which those funds could be allocated is a way that’s equitable to both landlords and tenants is actually the entire intention of this bill,” Euer said. “We want to make sure tenants aren’t displaced and that landlords are able to also pay their mortgage.”

Euer said there’s about $200 million in rental assistance that’s being allocated to Rhode Island for this year.

“That’s coming through some of the federal funding,” she said. “The first round of that funding came through the CARES Act, and then $200 million dollars came from the bill that passed in the final week of 2020.”

Sen. Tiara Mack is the sponsor of the other bill which, if passed, will seal evictions upon filing. She said this bill was created out of personal experience.

“My mom while growing up faced evictions,” she said, “Often times when an eviction is filed on someone’s record, it follows them for a really long time and it prevents them from being able to access affordable housing.”

Fernandes argued that sealing court eviction documents would make it more difficult for a landlord when vetting who moves into an apartment.

“If you’re sealing the eviction files, I have to figure out other ways to see if you’re a good tenant,” Fernandes said. “It defeats the purpose for the very people they’re trying to help.”

Mack said there’s other ways to gather that data on potential tenants, such as by using paystubs or character references. She also explained the sealing will only be used for certain situations.

“This is only sealing in case if this was a retaliatory eviction or it was found to be a no-cause eviction. If the landlord is found in the right to have evicted their tenant, the eviction will stay public,” Mack said.

Euer said prior to the coronavirus pandemic, roughly 8,000 evictions were filed annually in Rhode Island, which created a housing crisis.

“There’s estimates now that there are probably 18,000 pending evictions,” Euer said.

Euer recognized that Rhode Island, like the rest of the world, is still in the middle of a global pandemic and economic recession.

“Those people who are most on the fringe, who are living pay-check-to-paycheck, are those who have been most affected by the pandemic,” she said, explaining that this bill will help those most at risk for homelessness.

“We are facing a significant housing shortage in our state, the more we can do to make sure every unit is filled with a quality candidate and that everyone in our state has housing, is the biggest priority,” Mack added.

The bills will be introduced during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday at 4 p.m. Fernandes said he and others from his group plan to attend.