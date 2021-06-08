‘Every Rhode Islander deserves to feel safe’: McKee stresses value of proposed gun legislation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee joined Rhode Island lawmakers, gun safety advocates and others Tuesday to highlight new gun safety bills that are making their way through the R.I. General Assembly.

A package of several gun safety bills were recently introduced in both the House and Senate, but some lawmakers believe it’s time to get them signed into law.

“We are reviewing several significant gun-related bills that are still under consideration this session,” House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said in a joint statement.

McKee said he fully supports the proposals and called them “common sense” gun safety bills.

“Every Rhode Islander deserves to feel safe in their community and the communities that they call home,” McKee said. “These measures will move us forward in that goal. We know that gun violence is an issue that requires a comprehensive response.”

The proposed bills include the banning of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Linda Finn, executive director of the R.I. Coalition Against Gun Violence, announced that many organizations have joined their “Campaign for Gun Violence Prevention RI” which is aimed at supporting the bills.

“The reason all of these partners have joined our campaign is because they’re very concerned about the rise in shootings and the gun deaths here in our state,” Finn said.

She said statewide polling in 2020 shows 70% of Rhode Islanders support the bills.

Brenda Jacob from the Rhode Island Revolver and Rifle Association said right now, she’s against all of the bills that are being discussed.

“If the governor is really sincere about what he had to say then maybe its time he brought us to the table and let us help these youth and these inner cities so that we can help stop this problem before kids have to resort to being criminals,” Jacob said.

On Thursday, Second Amendment supporters said they will be holding a rally at the R.I. State House to make sure their voices are heard.