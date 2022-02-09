PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island lawmakers are teaming up with suicide prevention advocates to urge the agency that maintains the state’s major bridges to install barriers that would prevent people from taking their own lives.

Bridging the Gap for Safety and Healing called on the R.I. Bridge and Transport Authority (RITBA) earlier this week to install temporary netting or construction-type barriers along the state’s four main bridges until a permanent solution is decided upon.

The group’s co-founder, Melissa Cotta, told 12 News that even one suicide is too many.

“In 2016, I witnessed a jump off the Mount Hope Bridge,” Cotta said. “I dealt with a lot of guilt and a lot of would’ve, could’ve, should’ve. What I could have done differently.”

The advocacy group created an online petition last year that has garnered thousands of signatures from supporters.

Co-founder Bryan Ganley said these temporary barriers would not need legislative approval and would be a short-term solution until permanent ones are installed.

“What is even more distressing, when I compare every day construction to what has happened on our bridges, is that the money to install temporary safety measures at those construction sites would be found immediately, end of discussion,” Ganley said.

Rep. Joseph Solomon and Sen. Lou DiPalma reintroduced legislation Wednesday that would allow for permanent suicide prevention barriers to be installed.

“There’s no time to waste. Every life counts. We just need to get this project done,” Solomon said.

If the bill is passed, the construction of those barriers along the Newport Pell, Jamestown Verrazzano, Mount Hope and Sakonnet River bridges would begin in January 2023. When all is said and done, the project would cost the state $30 million for all four bridges.

“Too many people have lost their lives on those bridges in the last decade,” Solomon added. “Due to technological advances, there are various types of barriers and netting available to increase safety without hindering access for routine inspection and maintenance of the bridges.”

The bill stalled last year because the state couldn’t afford the project, according to DiPalma, but this year, they have a number of possible sources of funding to invest in projects like these.

“This is an all-too-frequent tragedy,” DiPalma said. “The cost of suicide is great. Not only is there a tragic loss of life, but those left behind can spend their lives struggling with grief, anxiety and guilt.”

In the meantime, DiPalma said the General Assembly is doing its part to ensure there are resources available to help those who are struggling before they even consider taking their own lives.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention reports that 30.5% of communities in Rhode Island did not have enough mental health providers to serve residents in 2020.

RITBA currently has a smart surveillance system installed on all four bridges, and while this allows authorities to act quickly, both lawmakers agree that there is “virtually no way to deter a determined jumper.”

Executive Director Lori Caron Silveira released a statement saying the agency is working to secure funding for the installation of the barriers.

Caron Silveira said RITBA plans to move forward with an engineering study once that funding is approved “to ensure that adding barriers does not negatively impact the structural integrity of the bridges.”