Ethics Commission to investigate Raimondo over IGT deal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Ethics Commission on Tuesday voted to open a formal investigation into Gov. Gina Raimondo’s dealings with gaming giant IGT in response to a complaint filed by the state Republican Party.

The GOP alleged that Raimondo violated the state ethics code by negotiating a proposed 20-year extension of IGT’s state contact to run lottery and casino games. The Republicans cited Raimondo’s relationship with Don Sweitzer, IGT’s former chairman and current lobbyist, who was tapped by the governor to be treasurer of the Democratic Governors Association, which she currently chairs.

The vote comes as Raimondo continues lobbying the legislature to approve the IGT contract despite fierce criticism from Twin River Worldwide Holdings, which argues it should be put out for bid. Legislative leaders have said they plan to hold hearings on the proposal this fall.

Raimondo acknowledged in an interview with WPRI 12 earlier this month that appointing Sweitzer may have been “a mistake,” but only because it allowed questions to be asked about the propriety of his dual roles at IGT and the DGA.