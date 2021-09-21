Ethics Commission settles with Smiley, votes to investigate Tony Silva

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Ethics Commission took action Tuesday on separate complaints that involve two former chiefs of staff to Rhode Island governors, Brett Smiley and Tony Silva.

Smiley, who served as chief of staff to former Gov. Gina Raimondo and is now a candidate for Providence mayor, agreed to pay a penalty of $4,500 to settle a complaint over his acceptance of campaign contributions from state vendors while he was leading the R.I. Department of Administration.

A 28-page investigation by the commission listed X campaign donors whose contributions to Smiley violated the ethics code: Colin Kane of the Peregrine Group LLC, Edward Handy of Washington Trust Co., Ellis Waldman of Walco Electric Co., Jonathan Savage of Schechtman Halperin Savage LLP, Anthony Thomas of Foundry Associates and John Galvin of AAA Northeast.

“The $4,500 fine imposed by the commission is a significant one and demonstrates that they viewed this as more than just an oversight,” said John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, who was in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting.

Smiley said he “never knowingly solicited contributions from vendors,” returned the money as soon as he was alerted to the issue, and “never discussed state contracts with any donor.”

“It is important that candidates for office, and all elected officials, hold themselves to the highest possible standards,” he said. “This is exactly why I sought an advisory opinion from the Ethics Commission before raising one dime for my campaign.”

Smiley added, “I appreciate the thorough process conducted by the Ethics Commission and their help in putting this matter to rest so I can focus on our campaign to improve the quality-of-life for residents across our city.”

In Silva’s case, the commission voted unanimously to open an investigation into a complaint over his failure to list a financial interest in a property on Canning Street in his mandatory financial disclosures.

Silva’s years-long push to develop that property, which is almost entirely wetlands, triggered his resignation last month as McKee’s top aide after questions were raised about his efforts to influence the process at the town level.

Silva has said he did not think he needed to disclose his financial interest in the Canning Street property because he only had an option to buy it, contingent on development approval.

Marion said the Ethics Commission has a “low bar” for taking the initial action it did against Silva. “That means there will be an investigation into the complaint after which the commission will have to decide whether there is enough evidence to proceed further,” he said.

Both ethics complaints were filed by the R.I. Republican Party.

Steph Machado contributed to this report.