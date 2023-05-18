PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation Wednesday that ensures abortion procedures are covered for all Rhode Island women.

The Equality in Abortion Coverage Act repeals a ban on abortion coverage for state employees and Medicaid recipients.

“Here in Rhode Island, we will always protect a woman’s right to choose and ensure equal access to these crucial health care services,” McKee said. “I am proud to sign this bill into law and I was proud to include the related funding in my budget proposal this year.”

#BREAKING: The Equality in Abortion Coverage Act has passed the @RISenate 24 to 12.



#BREAKING: The Equality in Abortion Coverage Act has passed the @RISenate 24 to 12.

It would allow Medicaid recipients and state employees to have abortions covered. Gov. Dan McKee is expected to sign the EACA into law tonight.

The bill cleared the R.I. House last month and was approved by the Senate Thursday evening.

The legislation was first introduced last year, with a renewed push following the leak of a draft decision that indicated the U.S. Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. (The ruling, which had been in place for nearly 50 years, was deemed unconstitutional a few months after the draft was leaked.)

“With this bill, we are taking a big step forward in ensuring that every Rhode Islander has reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy,” said the bill’s sponsor, state Rep. Katherine Kazarian. “When a patient needs an abortion, their ability to get the safe and legal care they want should not be dictated by financial limitations set in law to intentionally prevent access.”

“While the federal protections that stood for a half-century have been eradicated and reproductive rights remain under attack around the country, Rhode Island is moving forward in ensuring reproductive freedom for all,” she continued.

The legislation would add Rhode Island to the ranks of 16 states, including Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont and Maine, whose Medicaid programs cover abortion.