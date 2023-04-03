PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Jorge Elorza has revealed where he’s headed next after leaving office.

Elorza announced he’s taken a job as the CEO of Democrats for Education Reform, an affiliate of the non-partisan organization Education Reform Now. DFER’s website says it works to ensure all students have access to high-quality education through policy development and supporting Democratic leaders who share that mission.

The Democrat served two terms as Providence mayor from 2015 to 2023. DFER pointed out that during his tenure, he took steps to try to improve the city’s underperforming schools, which included investing $400 million in building repairs, supporting the expansion of public charter schools, expanding out-of-school enrichment, and launching the African American Ambassador Group.

“What I admire most about Jorge is his unwavering commitment to put the interest of students above adult politics,” interim CEO Shakira Petit said. “As DFER grows our collective impact, Jorge brings the political acumen, vast leadership experience, and vision to help our organization—and Democratic education champions across the country—meet this moment and bring about real change for all students.”

“As Mayor, I saw all too well the critical need for bold leadership to transform public education so that it serves all students—particularly those historically marginalized,” Elorza said. “DFER has been at the forefront of the fight against the status quo in public education for more than a decade, and I am honored to serve this organization at a time of both incredible urgency and possibility for our nation’s students.”

Prior to serving as mayor, Elorza was a law professor at Roger Williams University, where he co-founded the Latino Policy Institute.