EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Tuesday, Rhode Islanders will be heading out to vote.

While some will be choosing new elected officials, others will be voting on ballot questions specific to their city or town, like whether the municipality should borrow money to fund school renovations and other projects.

Below is a breakdown of ballot questions in Rhode Island. Check back for the results of each one after the polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Barrington

Voters will be asked to approve a $250 million bond to fund improvements at the town’s high school and elementary schools. The buildings not only need repairs, but also more space, with enrollment expected to continue to grow, according to school officials.

Bristol

The towns of Bristol and Warren are seeking to borrow up to $200 million so the district can replace Mt. Hope High School and renovate other school buildings. For the measure to pass, it’ll need to win support from a majority of voters between the two towns.

Central Falls

Residents will have three proposed changes to the city charter on their ballots. One would add a nondiscrimination and equity provision; one would allow the Department of Public Safety to give preference in hiring to residents, veterans and multilingual candidates; one would modernize the city’s election laws.

Cumberland

B.F. Norton Elementary School would be rebuilt if voters approve the $52 million bond on the ballot.

East Greenwich

The town wants to borrow up to $150 million to fund several projects, saying four of its six buildings are “at the end of their effective life.” If the measure passes, the plan is to build a new Frenchtown Elementary School, renovate or rebuild Hanaford Elementary School, renovate East Greenwich High School, and renovate Meadowbrook Elementary School to create a new pre-K and kindergarten learning center.

Lincoln

Voters will be asked to approve or reject a $25 million bond that would be used to make upgrades at all four of the town’s elementary schools.

Separately, the town is seeking $14 million to build a centralized rescue station.

Middletown

Up to $190 million is being sought by the town to build a combination middle and high school, as well as make repairs and improvements to other schools in town.

North Kingstown

A $222 million “mega bond” will be on North Kingstown voters’ ballots. With the majority of the money, the town would consolidate Davisville and Wickford middle schools with the construction of a new facility. The remaining $55 million would go toward building a new public safety complex.

North Smithfield

The town is looking to borrow $18 million for a new or renovated police station.

Warren

