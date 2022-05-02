(WPRI) — The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has guaranteed women the constitutional right to an abortion since 1973, according to a draft opinion obtained by Politico.

The draft decision, according to Politico’s report, was circulated by Justice Samuel Alito inside the court Monday.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Alito wrote. “Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.”

The initial draft majority opinion also makes mention of overruling the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision, which largely maintained a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion.

“The Constitution makes no reference to abortion and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional prevision,” Alito continued.

Alito argued that, rather than put the national abortion debate to rest, these rulings “have enflamed debate and deepened division.”

“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” he said.

The Supreme Court has yet to officially issue a ruling on the matter, which was brought before them in a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks.

While the draft decision isn’t set in stone, it does reflect the views of the conservative-leaning Supreme Court.

This also may very well be the first time a draft decision has been disclosed publicly while a case is still pending, according to Politico.

Planned Parenthood responded to Politico’s report on Twitter, reminding everyone that it is not the be-all, end-all.

“This is a draft opinion,” the tweet reads. “It’s outrageous, it’s unprecedented, but it is not final.”

Even if Roe v. Wade is formally overturned, both Rhode Island and Massachusetts have codified abortion rights into state law. The decisions were made in anticipation of such a ruling from the Supreme Court.

Rep. David Cicilline echoed that sentiment, stating that while abortion rights “are under attack,” it is still constitutionally protected.

“Abortion is health care and every woman has the right to make health care decisions for herself,” he said.

Cicilline also urged the U.S. Senate to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would “prohibit governmental restrictions on the provision of, and access to, abortion services.

Gov. Dan McKee reassured Rhode Islanders that the state will “always protect a woman’s right to choose.”

“We will NOT go backwards on reproductive rights,” he said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.