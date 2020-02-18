Ed Markey, Joe Kennedy to face off in first televised debate

Happy Saturday! Here's another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com - as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. When Speaker Mattiello and his inner circle decided to order an unusual audit of the Rhode Island Convention Center just before Christmas, they presumably never guessed their actions would trigger a grand jury investigation, a legislative lawsuit, and a bright spotlight on the speaker's powers -- but here we are. Prosecutors trooped Convention Center leaders and the auditor general before grand jurors this week as they probe for potential criminal activity, with more witnesses still to come. And while the outlook in that case remains murky, there's no disputing it has already jolted the State House. (It even gave Joe Biden's campaign fodder to knock Mattiello after the speaker switched his endorsement to Amy Klobuchar on Wednesday.) Meanwhile, House Republican Leader Blake Filippi renewed his call for reform of the Joint Committee on Legislative Services after the Assembly's other four leaders spurned his request for a meeting. "Their refusal to even meet demonstrates why our lawsuit is necessary," Filippi told reporters. Control of JCLS is one of the most powerful weapons in a speaker's arsenal, giving him enormous power over how the Assembly's budget -- poised to hit $53 million this fiscal year -- gets spent. (They never use the entire amount; the Assembly's actual spending on itself last year was just under $41 million.) One clear winner from all this: Senate President Dominick Ruggerio. Senate leaders have long griped about their chamber's unequal treatment on JCLS, with the House getting three votes but the Senate only two, and now Filippi is bringing new attention to the complaint. Ruggerio has given Filippi mild encouragement without backing him entirely, giving Mattiello reason to seek ways of keeping the Senate president at bay. One olive branch the speaker could choose to extend: passing the bill that would give the Senate advice-and-consent power over the education commissioner, the commerce secretary and the health and human services secretary.