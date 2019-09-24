East Greenwich Town Council considering changes to noise ordinance

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Greenwich Town Council is proposing changes to the town’s noise ordinance following complaints from residents about the amount of noise coming from waterfront restaurants and bars.

After months of work, members of the council unveiled their proposed amendments which include lowering the acceptable decibel levels—including during the peak summer season—as well as updates to the violations and penalties.

While the first read-through was primarily to get the information out to the public, some members expressed concerns about the clarity and context of the changes.

“Just so I understand it, technically there is a difference between the waterfront zone and waterfront area which encompasses the business, is that correct?” Town Council President Mark Schwager asked.

“I guess I have issues with the dbA and dbC. I think there should be one sound level,” council member Renu Englehart said.

Mark Finn, the owner of Finn’s Harborside on Water Street, told Eyewitness News the current ordinance has already impacted his business but he’s working to compromise with the town. He said he’s installed tens of thousands of dollars worth of soundproofing.

The council will hear public comment on the matter at a meeting scheduled for Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at Swift Community Center.